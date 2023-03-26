Abacus Planning Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 403 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for 0.7% of Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. Defender Capital LLC. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $411,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $105,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,345,000 after buying an additional 1,822 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,989,000 after buying an additional 2,962 shares during the period.

Shares of IWM stock opened at $171.79 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $162.50 and a twelve month high of $212.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.62.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

