Abacus Planning Group Inc. Sells 3,777 Shares of First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. decreased its position in First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,756 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,777 shares during the quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. owned approximately 0.86% of First Community worth $1,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FCCO. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Community during the second quarter valued at $150,000. Algebris UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of First Community during the third quarter valued at $858,000. Maltese Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Community by 3.2% during the second quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 3,064 shares in the last quarter. rhino investment partners Inc increased its holdings in shares of First Community by 4.1% during the second quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 30,628 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of First Community by 1.1% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 409,357 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,678,000 after acquiring an additional 4,305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.78% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jan H. Hollar bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.60 per share, with a total value of $39,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,036.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

First Community Price Performance

NASDAQ FCCO opened at $20.26 on Friday. First Community Co. has a one year low of $16.97 and a one year high of $22.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.13 and a 200 day moving average of $19.65. The company has a market capitalization of $153.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.68.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $15.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.81 million. First Community had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 23.31%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that First Community Co. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

First Community Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. This is a boost from First Community’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. First Community’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FCCO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on First Community from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Community in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

First Community Profile

First Community Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary, First Community Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit, and Corporate.

Further Reading

