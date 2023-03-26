Abacus Planning Group Inc. Sells 980 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,730 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 980 shares during the quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.2% during the second quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,749 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp increased its position in Comcast by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 11,389 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.3% during the second quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 91,475 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,589,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.2% during the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 25,912 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.5% in the third quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 13,036 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $35.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $151.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.11. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $28.39 and a 12-month high of $48.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Comcast Increases Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The firm had revenue of $30.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMCSA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen decreased their price target on Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.29.

Insider Transactions at Comcast

In other Comcast news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 37,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.03, for a total value of $75,467.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,507,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,600,616.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 7,527,791 shares of company stock worth $19,025,007 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

