ABCMETA Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $5,276.33 (META)

ABCMETA (META) traded 42.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. In the last seven days, ABCMETA has traded 51% lower against the US dollar. One ABCMETA token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. ABCMETA has a market capitalization of $1.86 million and $5,276.33 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ABCMETA alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00007557 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00025452 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.40 or 0.00030225 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00018340 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001586 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003547 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000150 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55.38 or 0.00199269 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27,788.80 or 0.99989312 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000116 BTC.

About ABCMETA

ABCMETA is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11. The official website for ABCMETA is www.abcmeta.io.

Buying and Selling ABCMETA

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00003188 USD and is down -4.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $4,264.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ABCMETA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ABCMETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ABCMETA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ABCMETA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.