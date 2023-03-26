ABCMETA (META) Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges

ABCMETA (META) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 26th. During the last week, ABCMETA has traded down 15.9% against the dollar. One ABCMETA token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ABCMETA has a market capitalization of $3.20 million and $3,627.37 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00007572 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00025448 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.40 or 0.00030203 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00018303 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001593 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003521 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000149 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $55.58 or 0.00199935 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27,820.48 or 1.00076571 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000119 BTC.

About ABCMETA

ABCMETA is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11. ABCMETA’s official website is www.abcmeta.io.

Buying and Selling ABCMETA

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00003188 USD and is down -4.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $4,264.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ABCMETA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ABCMETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

