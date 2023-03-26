Ace Cash Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $49.69 Million (ACEC)

Ace Cash (ACEC) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 26th. Ace Cash has a total market cap of $49.69 million and approximately $789.64 worth of Ace Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ace Cash has traded flat against the US dollar. One Ace Cash token can now be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00001426 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ace Cash Token Profile

Ace Cash’s genesis date was November 26th, 2021. Ace Cash’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 200,000,000 tokens. Ace Cash’s official Twitter account is @acecapuk and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ace Cash’s official website is acecapital.io.

Buying and Selling Ace Cash

According to CryptoCompare, “Ace Cash (ACEC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Ace Cash has a current supply of 500,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Ace Cash is 0.24842943 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://acecapital.io/.”

