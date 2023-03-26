Adviser Investments LLC Acquires New Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Adviser Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 228,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,045,000. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF makes up 0.5% of Adviser Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IUSG. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $27,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 50.0% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Performance

IUSG opened at $86.20 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $85.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.50. The firm has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.05. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $76.95 and a twelve month high of $108.72.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

