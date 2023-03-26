Adviser Investments LLC Acquires New Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Adviser Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 228,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,045,000. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF makes up 0.5% of Adviser Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.
Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IUSG. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $27,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 50.0% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Performance
IUSG opened at $86.20 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $85.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.50. The firm has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.05. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $76.95 and a twelve month high of $108.72.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Profile
The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/20 – 3/24
- Dividend King Genuine Parts Company Upgraded On Profit Guidance
- The Bottom Is In For Accenture
- 11 Best Consumer Discretionary Stocks of 2023
- 5 Best Dividend Capture Stocks
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.