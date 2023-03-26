Adviser Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 80,355 iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Adviser Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 80,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,300,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 35,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS ITB opened at $67.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.36. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 1 year low of $31.19 and a 1 year high of $46.56.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

