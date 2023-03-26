Adviser Investments LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Adviser Investments LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163 shares during the quarter. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,821,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,574,870,000 after buying an additional 1,062,414 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,000,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,916,000 after buying an additional 268,348 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 18,374,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,986,000 after acquiring an additional 450,131 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,177,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,412,000 after acquiring an additional 159,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,118,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,433,000 after acquiring an additional 101,238 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWR opened at $66.68 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $60.73 and a 1 year high of $80.00. The company has a market capitalization of $26.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.78.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

