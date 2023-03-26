Adviser Investments LLC Grows Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Adviser Investments LLC raised its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,041 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $6,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo during the fourth quarter worth about $4,167,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Diageo by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 6,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo during the fourth quarter worth about $1,816,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Diageo by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 5,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its stake in Diageo by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 13,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DEO stock opened at $179.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $175.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.57. Diageo plc has a one year low of $160.09 and a one year high of $212.33.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a $1.5187 dividend. This is a positive change from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.43. This represents a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd.

DEO has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,900 ($47.89) to GBX 3,600 ($44.21) in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 5,010 ($61.53) to GBX 5,100 ($62.63) in a research note on Friday, January 27th. UBS Group cut shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Diageo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4,081.00.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

