Adviser Investments LLC Has $3.84 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Adviser Investments LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating) by 64.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,436 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VSS. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,123,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,176,000. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,434,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,682,000 after acquiring an additional 388,810 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,403,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,136,000 after buying an additional 263,823 shares during the period. Finally, Aspiriant LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 198.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 377,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,011,000 after buying an additional 250,883 shares during the period.

Shares of VSS stock opened at $105.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $109.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.85. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $89.03 and a 52 week high of $126.33.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

