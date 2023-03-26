Adviser Investments LLC Has $71.63 Million Position in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor (BATS:VFVA)

Adviser Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor (BATS:VFVA – Get Rating) by 59.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 691,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,024,324 shares during the period. Vanguard U.S. Value Factor comprises about 1.8% of Adviser Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor were worth $71,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 81.7% during the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 4,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 2,236 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Compass Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 17,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Finally, Andesa Financial Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 64.6% in the 3rd quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 36,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,212,000 after buying an additional 14,491 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard U.S. Value Factor alerts:

Vanguard U.S. Value Factor Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of VFVA stock opened at $92.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $581.37 million, a PE ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $103.74 and a 200-day moving average of $99.85.

About Vanguard U.S. Value Factor

The Vanguard U.S. Value Factor ETF (VFVA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP U.S. Large Cap Value index. The fund is an actively managed fund of US equities with lower share prices relative to fundamental values, as determined by the manager. The fund seeks long-term capital appreciation.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard U.S. Value Factor (BATS:VFVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard U.S. Value Factor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard U.S. Value Factor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.