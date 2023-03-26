Adviser Investments LLC Has $8.59 Million Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Adviser Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 226,370 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the quarter. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $8,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 926,354 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $35,155,000 after acquiring an additional 204,090 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,046 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574 shares during the last quarter. Garland Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Garland Capital Management Inc. now owns 104,657 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,660,000 after purchasing an additional 12,830 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 41,011 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 4,828 shares during the period. Finally, Marion Wealth Management increased its holdings in Comcast by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 45,975 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 8,638 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 1,977,877 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.27, for a total value of $6,467,657.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,902,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,509,942.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,527,791 shares of company stock valued at $19,025,007. 1.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Comcast Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Comcast from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Truist Financial raised shares of Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Comcast from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.29.

Shares of CMCSA opened at $35.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.18, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.00. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $28.39 and a 12 month high of $48.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $30.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.36 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.76%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

