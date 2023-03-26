Adviser Investments LLC Invests $2.10 Million in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Adviser Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 28,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,103,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IUSV. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 40.1% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,005,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,274,000 after purchasing an additional 43,414 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 14,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 11.2% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 693,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,417,000 after purchasing an additional 70,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 368.3% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 17,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 13,939 shares in the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Trading Up 0.8 %
NASDAQ:IUSV opened at $70.88 on Friday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 12-month low of $62.05 and a 12-month high of $78.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.96.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Profile
The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.
