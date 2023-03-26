Adviser Investments LLC Purchases 5,831 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Adviser Investments LLC boosted its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,447 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,831 shares during the quarter. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $7,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, WJ Interests LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SBUX. Cowen upped their target price on Starbucks from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Starbucks from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.74.

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $98.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $113.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.26, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $104.35 and a 200-day moving average of $97.86. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $68.39 and a 1-year high of $110.83.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.78 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.09% and a negative return on equity of 39.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $77,648.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,910,954. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $77,648.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,910,954. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $321,317.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,150,227.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,658 shares of company stock valued at $820,706 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

