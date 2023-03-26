Adviser Investments LLC Purchases New Holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB)

Adviser Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 563,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,913,000. Adviser Investments LLC owned approximately 1.29% of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $607,000. Moller Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 159,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after acquiring an additional 37,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:PHB opened at $17.14 on Friday. Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $16.35 and a 52 week high of $18.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.15.

Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (PHB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the RAFI Bonds US High Yield 1-10 index. The fund tracks a fundamental-weighted index of high-yield US corporate bonds that must be rated between B3\u002FB- and Ba1\u002FBB+. PHB was launched on Nov 15, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

