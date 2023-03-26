AE Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 11,175 Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM)

AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 11,175 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Atomera by 150.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,796 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Atomera by 21.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,615 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atomera by 55.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,721 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,195 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atomera in the first quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Atomera by 223.4% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 14,688 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 10,146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Scott A. Bibaud sold 5,996 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.49, for a total value of $38,914.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,148 shares in the company, valued at $2,064,780.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Robert J. Mears sold 11,844 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.35, for a total value of $75,209.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 133,286 shares in the company, valued at $846,366.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott A. Bibaud sold 5,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.49, for a total value of $38,914.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 318,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,064,780.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,029 shares of company stock worth $128,330. Company insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATOM traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.18. The company had a trading volume of 159,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,602. Atomera Incorporated has a twelve month low of $5.44 and a twelve month high of $15.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 7.43 and a quick ratio of 7.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.96.

Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter.

Atomera, Inc engages in the development, commercializing, and licensing of proprietary processes and technologies for the semiconductor industry. It developed Mears Silicon Technology, which increases performance and power efficiency in semiconductor transistors. The company was founded by Robert Mears in November 26, 2001 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

