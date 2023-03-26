AE Wealth Management LLC Invests $36,000 in Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN)

AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 14,889 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agenus during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Agenus by 108,551.5% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,346,192 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,231,000 after buying an additional 1,344,953 shares during the period. Lynch & Associates IN boosted its position in Agenus by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 45,580 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 17,500 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Agenus by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,021,846 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after buying an additional 150,271 shares during the period. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Agenus by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 238,514 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 10,013 shares during the period. 53.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGEN has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Agenus in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Agenus in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.30 price target on shares of Agenus in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agenus currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.10.

Agenus stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.49. 4,987,512 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,246,291. Agenus Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $3.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.41.

Agenus, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technologies to treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Balstilimab, Zalifrelimab, AGEN1181, AGEN1327, AGEN2373, AGENt-797 and AGEN1777. The company was founded by Garo H.

