AE Wealth Management LLC Makes New $117,000 Investment in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI)

AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RQI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 6.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 6.5% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 120,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,011,000 after acquiring an additional 7,353 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 15.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 2,578 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 3.2% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 62,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 9.9% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 17,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter.

Get Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund alerts:

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Stock Performance

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.01. 377,272 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 364,578. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.65 and a 200 day moving average of $12.41. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.73 and a 1-year high of $17.11.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Profile

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund and investment trust. The firm intends to receive current income through investment in real estate securities and also capital appreciation. It also manages investment strategies such as hedged real estate securities portfolios and private real estate multimanager strategies for investors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.