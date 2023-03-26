AE Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 12,677 Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG)

AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 12,677 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Retirement Solution Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Airgain in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in shares of Airgain by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 29,271 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airgain in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $377,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Airgain by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 214,557 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 20,714 shares during the period. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airgain in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.70% of the company’s stock.

AIRG traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.29. 7,260 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,072. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.21. Airgain, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $11.33.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AIRG shares. B. Riley dropped their target price on Airgain from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Airgain from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Airgain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 18th.

Airgain, Inc provides embedded antenna products, integration support and test services. The firm works in partnership with the entire ecosystem, including carriers, chipset suppliers, OEMs, and ODMs. Its products include embedded, external and carrier-class antennas. The company offers custom antenna design and performance validation services.

