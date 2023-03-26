AE Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT – Get Rating) (TSE:WPRT) by 204.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 211,602 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 142,180 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Westport Fuel Systems were worth $164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 159.5% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 46,132 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 28,357 shares during the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 3,137,756 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares during the period. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 423.8% during the 3rd quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 314,288 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 254,288 shares during the period. AMH Equity Ltd raised its position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 70.8% during the 3rd quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 2,000,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 828,866 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 107.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 34,876 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 18,076 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WPRT remained flat at $0.83 on Friday. 188,831 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 589,829. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.06 and its 200 day moving average is $0.95. Westport Fuel Systems Inc. has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $1.77.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WPRT. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Westport Fuel Systems from $2.50 to $1.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Westport Fuel Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Westport Fuel Systems, Inc engages in the business of engineering, manufacturing, and supplying alternative fuel systems and components for transportation applications. It operates through the following segments: Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM), Independent Aftermarket (IAM), and Corporate. The OEM segment includes designing, manufacturing, and selling alternative fuel systems, components, and electronics including the HPDI 2.0 fuel systems product and engineering services.

