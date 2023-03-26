Africa Oil (OTCMKTS:AOIFF) Upgraded by Scotiabank to Outperform

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Africa Oil (OTCMKTS:AOIFF – Get Rating) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Africa Oil Stock Performance
Shares of Africa Oil stock opened at $2.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $979.91 million, a PE ratio of -14.20 and a beta of 1.27. Africa Oil has a 52-week low of $1.47 and a 52-week high of $2.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.08.
Africa Oil Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th. Africa Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -33.33%.
About Africa Oil
Africa Oil Corp. is an oil and gas company, which engages in the exploration of oil and gas properties. It focuses on producing and development assets in deep-water offshore Nigeria, and development assets in Kenya. The firm’s portfolio of exploration assets are located in Guyana, Kenya, Namibia, Nigeria, South Africa, and in the Senegal Guinea Bissau Joint Development Zone.
Read More
