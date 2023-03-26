Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Shares Bought by Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,660 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 217.6% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 216 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 34.8% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 53.0% in the third quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $42,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Agilent Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.31.

Agilent Technologies Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:A traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $131.96. 1,571,589 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,715,953. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $112.52 and a 1 year high of $160.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.11. The firm has a market cap of $39.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.04.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical research company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.06. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 30.35% and a net margin of 19.09%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

Agilent Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 3rd. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.32%.

Agilent Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, January 9th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to buy up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

