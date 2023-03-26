Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Shares Acquired by Ellsworth Advisors LLC

Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,055 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $3,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the third quarter worth about $36,000. 75.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alliant Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LNT opened at $51.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.53. Alliant Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $47.19 and a 1 year high of $65.37.

Alliant Energy Increases Dividend

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $875.67 million. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 16.32%. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were paid a $0.4525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. This is a positive change from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is currently 66.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LNT. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Alliant Energy from $57.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Guggenheim upgraded Alliant Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Bank of America downgraded Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Alliant Energy from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alliant Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.50.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates through following segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Other Utility, and Non-Utility and Other.

