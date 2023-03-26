Alpha Finance Lab Price Down 0.1% Over Last Week (ALPHA)

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000381 BTC on popular exchanges. Alpha Finance Lab has a total market cap of $106.11 million and $453,967.62 worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Alpha Finance Lab has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $331.95 or 0.01185742 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004236 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000102 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00009350 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $423.19 or 0.01511689 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00019437 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000778 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab Profile

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) is a coin. It launched on September 28th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Alpha Finance Lab’s official website is alphafinance.io. Alpha Finance Lab’s official message board is blog.alphafinance.io. Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab.

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Finance Lab is an ecosystem of DeFi products, starting on Binance Smart Chain and Ethereum. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on building an ecosystem of automated yield-maximizing Alpha products that interoperate to bring optimal Alpha to users on a cross-chain level.

Alpha Finance Lab is focused on researching and building in the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) space. Alpha Lending, the first product built by Alpha Finance Lab, is a decentralized lending protocol with algorithmically adjusted interest rates built on Binance Smart Chain.

The ALPHA token is the native utility token of the platforms. Current and planned use cases of the ALPHA token includes liquidity mining, governance voting, as well as staking.”

Alpha Finance Lab Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Finance Lab directly using US dollars.

