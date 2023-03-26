Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC Has $11.23 Million Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 71.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,887 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 85,566 shares during the period. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust makes up about 1.8% of Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $11,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIA. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 675.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 254.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 30.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DIA opened at $322.32 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $286.62 and a 52-week high of $354.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $332.38 and its 200-day moving average is $326.07.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

