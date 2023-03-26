Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.55 Million Stock Holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW)

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW – Get Rating) by 87.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 557,412 shares during the quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF were worth $2,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $248,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 161,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,321,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035 shares during the last quarter. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $752,000. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 121,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,847,000 after purchasing an additional 46,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 158.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 138,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,710,000 after purchasing an additional 85,014 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of GCOW opened at $32.33 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.84.

Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF Company Profile

The Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (GCOW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market large-cap stocks, selected by free cash flow yield and dividend yield, and weighted by aggregate dividends. GCOW was launched on Feb 23, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

