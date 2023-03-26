Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC Has $5.79 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,123 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 312 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up about 0.9% of Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $5,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VIG. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Burleson & Company LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 129.5% during the 3rd quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $149.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $132.64 and a twelve month high of $165.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $153.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.32.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

