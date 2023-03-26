Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC Has $879,000 Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 28.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,578 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 487.0% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,226.9% in the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

IEFA opened at $64.36 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.31. The firm has a market cap of $92.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

