Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $279,000 in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT)

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF in the third quarter worth $96,360,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF in the third quarter worth $30,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF in the third quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 27.5% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter.

FMAT opened at $43.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $427.98 million, a PE ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.12. Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF has a 52 week low of $37.43 and a 52 week high of $51.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.98.

Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (FMAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Materials 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US basic materials sector across the entire market-cap spectrum. FMAT was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

