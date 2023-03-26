Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. now owns 187,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,524,000 after buying an additional 31,349 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWP opened at $87.01 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $90.04 and a 200-day moving average of $86.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $74.75 and a 52 week high of $103.72.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

