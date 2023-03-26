Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 244,403 Shares of iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO)

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Get Rating) by 31.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 539,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 244,403 shares during the quarter. iShares Global 100 ETF makes up 5.5% of Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 1.04% of iShares Global 100 ETF worth $34,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IOO. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Global 100 ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,050,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 26,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network lifted its position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 22,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 18.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IOO opened at $67.79 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.92. iShares Global 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.45 and a fifty-two week high of $77.51.

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

