Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 46,836 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 166,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,836 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF worth $11,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 11.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $260,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 9.9% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 9.5% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 113,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,636,000 after acquiring an additional 9,875 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 42.3% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 76,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,770,000 after acquiring an additional 22,588 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSV opened at $70.88 on Friday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 12-month low of $62.05 and a 12-month high of $78.25. The stock has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.99 and a 200-day moving average of $71.03.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

