Analysts Offer Predictions for Federal Realty Investment Trust’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:FRT)

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lowered their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 21st. Zacks Research analyst M. Chattopadhyay now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.57 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.59. The consensus estimate for Federal Realty Investment Trust’s current full-year earnings is $6.48 per share.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

FRT has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $118.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. UBS Group raised their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.00.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of FRT stock opened at $92.51 on Friday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $86.43 and a 1-year high of $128.13. The firm has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $105.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.17). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 35.88%. The business had revenue of $279.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.51%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Federal Realty Investment Trust news, CFO Daniel Guglielmone sold 2,500 shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.69, for a total transaction of $276,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,621,059.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Donald C. Wood sold 10,000 shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.24, for a total transaction of $1,112,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 200,710 shares in the company, valued at $22,326,980.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel Guglielmone sold 2,500 shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.69, for a total value of $276,725.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,621,059.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Federal Realty Investment Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,481,079,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $728,764,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,514,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $456,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167,535 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,600,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $875,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136,033 shares during the period. Finally, Resolution Capital Ltd increased its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 3,864,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $390,499,000 after acquiring an additional 599,490 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

(Get Rating)

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust. It engages in ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail and mixed-use properties located primarily in communities demand exceeds supply in strategically selected metropolitan markets. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.