Analysts Set BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) PT at $76.81

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $76.81.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BJ shares. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Friday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th.

Insider Activity at BJ’s Wholesale Club

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 7,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.09, for a total transaction of $544,178.31. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,538,927.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 5,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $353,981.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,575,091. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 7,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.09, for a total transaction of $544,178.31. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,822 shares in the company, valued at $6,538,927.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,206 shares of company stock worth $1,124,675. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Up 0.1 %

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BJ. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 180.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,615,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,071,000 after buying an additional 1,684,174 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 145.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,422,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,792,000 after buying an additional 1,436,785 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the fourth quarter worth about $89,816,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 323.5% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,719,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,230,000 after buying an additional 1,313,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 162.6% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,113,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,866,000 after buying an additional 1,308,643 shares in the last quarter. 93.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BJ’s Wholesale Club stock opened at $75.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 12-month low of $51.45 and a 12-month high of $80.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.17 and its 200 day moving average is $72.83. The company has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.48.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.11. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 60.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

Featured Stories

