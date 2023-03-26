Analysts Set Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD) Price Target at $6.60

Shares of Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.60.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Riskified from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Riskified from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Riskified from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Riskified from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. B. Riley Asset Management LLC grew its position in Riskified by 223.7% during the second quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 1,026,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,556,000 after acquiring an additional 709,053 shares during the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Riskified by 0.9% in the third quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 1,477,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,823,000 after purchasing an additional 12,748 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Riskified by 8.2% in the third quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 96,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 7,244 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in shares of Riskified in the fourth quarter worth approximately $573,000. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of Riskified in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 25.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE RSKD opened at $5.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $872.29 million, a PE ratio of -8.58 and a beta of 1.25. Riskified has a 52 week low of $3.43 and a 52 week high of $6.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.00.

Riskified Ltd. operates an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with their consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that approves or denies online orders; Policy Protect and Account Secure, which identifies and blocks consumers that may be taking advantage of the merchant's terms and conditions or that may be trying to gain unauthorized access to another consumer's account; Deco and PSD2, a optimize products that help merchants to avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts resulting from the secure customer authentication process.

