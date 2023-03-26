Anixa Biosciences’ (ANIX) Buy Rating Reiterated at Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIXGet Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $9.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $8.00. Chardan Capital also issued estimates for Anixa Biosciences’ FY2024 earnings at $4.61 EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Anixa Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th.

ANIX stock opened at $4.36 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.64. The stock has a market cap of $134.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.63 and a beta of 0.92. Anixa Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $2.50 and a fifty-two week high of $6.25.

Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIXGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 4th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Anixa Biosciences will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Anixa Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new stake in Anixa Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Anixa Biosciences by 3,312.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 13,249 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Anixa Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Anixa Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.21% of the company’s stock.

Anixa Biosciences, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in developing therapies and vaccines that are focused on critical unmet needs in oncology and infectious disease. It operates through the following segments: CAR-T Therapeutics, Cancer Vaccines, Anti-Viral Therapeutics, Cancer Diagnostics, and Patent Licensing.

