API3 One Day Volume Hits $6.91 Million (API3)

API3 (API3) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. During the last seven days, API3 has traded 20.2% lower against the US dollar. API3 has a total market cap of $95.89 million and approximately $6.91 million worth of API3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One API3 token can now be purchased for $1.55 or 0.00005560 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get API3 alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001426 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000241 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0832 or 0.00000299 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $92.40 or 0.00332345 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7,227.55 or 0.25995701 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00010153 BTC.

API3 Token Profile

API3’s launch date was September 15th, 2020. API3’s total supply is 71,748,537 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,977,139 tokens. The Reddit community for API3 is https://reddit.com/r/api3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. API3’s official message board is medium.com/api3. API3’s official Twitter account is @api3dao and its Facebook page is accessible here. API3’s official website is api3.org.

Buying and Selling API3

According to CryptoCompare, “API3 is the native token of the API3 project. It gives its holders the right to take part in the governance of the API3 ecosystem through the API3 DAO. To generate shares in the API3 DAO, token holders have to stake the API3 tokens into the insurance pool, which also gives them access to weekly staking rewards.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as API3 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade API3 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase API3 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for API3 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for API3 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.