Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) Stock Rating Lowered by Compass Point

Compass Point lowered shares of Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $17.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $22.00.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Apple Hospitality REIT from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Apple Hospitality REIT in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple Hospitality REIT currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $19.20.

Apple Hospitality REIT Trading Up 1.5 %

APLE opened at $14.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.97, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 12 month low of $13.66 and a 12 month high of $18.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.17.

Apple Hospitality REIT Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Apple Hospitality REIT

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.83%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 150.00%.

In related news, Chairman Glade M. Knight purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.90 per share, with a total value of $84,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 503,093 shares in the company, valued at $8,502,271.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apple Hospitality REIT

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 598.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,916,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,791,000 after buying an additional 2,499,168 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the fourth quarter worth $37,208,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 105.7% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,788,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,208,000 after buying an additional 1,433,280 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 14.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,388,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $186,686,000 after buying an additional 1,331,707 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 37.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,480,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,511,000 after buying an additional 1,215,575 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust company, which invests in income-producing real estate, primarily in the lodging sector. It owns hotels located in urban, high-end suburban, and developing markets throughout states, which operates under Marriott, Hilton, or Hyatt brands.

