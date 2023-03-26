Arcblock (ABT) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $151,010.64

Arcblock (ABT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. One Arcblock token can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000442 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Arcblock has traded 11.1% lower against the dollar. Arcblock has a market cap of $12.20 million and $151,010.64 worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Arcblock Profile

Arcblock’s launch date was January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 tokens. The official website for Arcblock is www.arcblock.io. Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @arcblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Arcblock is https://reddit.com/r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Arcblock

According to CryptoCompare, “The ArcBlock Token (ABT) is a general-purpose token native to the ArcBlock platform. The platform has its own optimized blockchain to achieve high-performance transactions, with a goal of >100,000 Tx/s. The ABT is primarily used to pay for the cost of using the ArcBlock system, similar to a utility token. Developers can pay transaction fees for their end-users, which improves the user experience. The ABT maps to ERC20 tokens 1:1, which simplifies token exchanges and allows developers to tie into the Ethereum community. However, the ABT may become obsolete as the platform matures and the community grows.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arcblock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arcblock should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arcblock using one of the exchanges listed above.

