Arweave Price Hits $8.17 on Major Exchanges (AR)

Arweave (AR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. One Arweave coin can currently be bought for $8.17 or 0.00029379 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Arweave has a market capitalization of $272.86 million and approximately $8.90 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Arweave has traded down 10.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,811.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $125.06 or 0.00449650 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.50 or 0.00131239 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000615 BTC.

About Arweave

Arweave (AR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2018. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @arweaveteam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Arweave is https://reddit.com/r/arweave and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Arweave’s official website is www.arweave.org. Arweave’s official message board is medium.com/@arweave.

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time.

As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting”

Arweave Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arweave should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arweave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

