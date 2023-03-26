Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley reduced their price objective on Ashford from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st.

Get Ashford alerts:

Ashford Price Performance

Shares of AINC opened at $11.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.95 million, a PE ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 2.00. Ashford has a 12-month low of $10.60 and a 12-month high of $19.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.35.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ashford ( NYSEAMERICAN:AINC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $178.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.58 million. Ashford had a negative return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 1.60%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ashford will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Ashford by 0.9% in the third quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 119,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,604,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ashford by 5.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,400,000 after buying an additional 4,314 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ashford by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.24% of the company’s stock.

About Ashford

(Get Rating)

Ashford, Inc engages in the provision of asset management, advisory services and other products and services primarily to clients in the hospitality industry. The firm operates through following business segments: REIT Advisory, Remington, Premier, JSAV, OpenKey, and Corporate & Other. The REIT Advisory segment provides asset management and advisory services to other entities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ashford Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashford and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.