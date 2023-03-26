Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM) Price Target Lowered to GBX 595 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 600 ($7.37) to GBX 595 ($7.31) in a research note released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on ATYM. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Atalaya Mining from GBX 310 ($3.81) to GBX 470 ($5.77) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Atalaya Mining from GBX 370 ($4.54) to GBX 420 ($5.16) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd.

Atalaya Mining Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of ATYM opened at GBX 351.50 ($4.32) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 356.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 301.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a market capitalization of £491.68 million, a PE ratio of 1,033.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.73. Atalaya Mining has a fifty-two week low of GBX 183 ($2.25) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 410 ($5.03).

Atalaya Mining Company Profile

Atalaya Mining Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration and development in Spain. The company's flagship property is its 100% owned Proyecto Riotinto mine, an open-pit copper mine located in the Andalusia region of Spain. It produces copper concentrates, including silver by-products.

