ATB Capital Raises Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) Price Target to C$265.00

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Get Rating) had its target price increased by ATB Capital from C$255.00 to C$265.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BYD. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Boyd Group Services from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$225.00 to C$230.00 in a research note on Thursday. Laurentian set a C$264.00 target price on shares of Boyd Group Services and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$225.00 to C$221.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$227.00 to C$250.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, National Bankshares raised shares of Boyd Group Services from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$220.00 to C$250.00 in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$238.55.

Shares of Boyd Group Services stock opened at C$211.43 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.14, a PEG ratio of -56.72 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.30. Boyd Group Services has a 12-month low of C$117.48 and a 12-month high of C$222.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$211.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$203.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.147 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. Boyd Group Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.78%.

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

