Atlis Motor Vehicles, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:AMV) Lock-Up Period Set To End Tomorrow

Atlis Motor Vehicles’ (NASDAQ:AMV – Get Rating) lock-up period will expire on Monday, March 27th. Atlis Motor Vehicles had issued 1,852,345 shares in its public offering on September 27th. The total size of the offering was $50,939,488 based on an initial share price of $27.50. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Atlis Motor Vehicles in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Get Atlis Motor Vehicles alerts:

Atlis Motor Vehicles Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of Atlis Motor Vehicles stock opened at $0.64 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.98. Atlis Motor Vehicles has a twelve month low of $0.62 and a twelve month high of $243.99.

Institutional Trading of Atlis Motor Vehicles

Atlis Motor Vehicles Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Atlis Motor Vehicles during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Atlis Motor Vehicles during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Atlis Motor Vehicles during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000.

(Get Rating)

Atlis Motor Vehicles, Inc develops and manufactures electric vehicle trucks and charging infrastructure. The company offers ATLIS Energy, a superior battery technology solution; ATLIS Charging, an advanced charging station; ATLIS XP; and ATLIS XT pickup truck. Its target customers for the Atlis XT are work vehicle fleet owners and individual buyers; and Atlis XP Platform are work vehicle and upfit vehicle manufacturers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Atlis Motor Vehicles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlis Motor Vehicles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.