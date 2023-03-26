AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Stake Boosted by Beacon Financial Group

Beacon Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 94,054 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Albert D Mason Inc. grew its position in shares of AT&T by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 27,994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 78,373 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 47,356 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 32,723 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fusion Capital LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 26,528 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered AT&T from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Argus upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

AT&T Price Performance

NYSE:T opened at $18.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.23. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.46 and a 52-week high of $21.53.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. AT&T had a negative net margin of 6.60% and a positive return on equity of 14.18%. The company had revenue of $31.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

