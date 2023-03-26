Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Sold by Curbstone Financial Management Corp

Curbstone Financial Management Corp reduced its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,110 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 950 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Autodesk by 346.9% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 219 shares of the software company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Natixis Investment Managers International increased its position in Autodesk by 126.5% in the second quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 8,677 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after buying an additional 4,846 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in Autodesk by 111.8% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 341 shares of the software company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk in the third quarter worth $783,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk in the third quarter worth $7,152,000. 87.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autodesk Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Autodesk stock opened at $200.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $209.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $202.43. The company has a market cap of $43.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $163.20 and a 1 year high of $235.01.

Insider Transactions at Autodesk

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The software company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.05. Autodesk had a return on equity of 105.43% and a net margin of 16.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.66, for a total transaction of $77,090.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,458.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 1,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.71, for a total value of $320,290.47. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,033,767.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.66, for a total value of $77,090.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,074 shares in the company, valued at $601,458.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,307 shares of company stock valued at $669,107 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ADSK. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Autodesk in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on Autodesk from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Autodesk from $255.00 to $247.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Mizuho raised their target price on Autodesk from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Autodesk from $325.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.40.

Autodesk Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

