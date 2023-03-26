B. Riley Cuts Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) Price Target to $11.00

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by B. Riley from $24.00 to $11.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.54) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($4.98) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($1.54) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($1.14) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.14) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.35) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.98) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.30) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.57) EPS.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CSSE opened at $2.57 on Wednesday. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $2.49 and a fifty-two week high of $15.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.88 million, a PE ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 2,490,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $12,450,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 864,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,324,665. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 58.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment

About Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penn Capital Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the first quarter worth $890,000. Granahan Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,379,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,061,000 after acquiring an additional 91,214 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 20.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 388,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after acquiring an additional 65,616 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the second quarter valued at $471,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 1,755.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 29,063 shares in the last quarter. 70.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc is an emerging growth company, which engages in the production and distribution of video content. The firm distributes and exhibits video on-demand content directly to consumers across all digital platforms, such as smartphones, tablets, gaming consoles. It also provides distribution of movies and television series worldwide to consumers through license agreements across all media, including theatrical, home video, pay-per-view, free, cable and pay television, VOD and new digital media platforms worldwide.

