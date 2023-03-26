Baby Doge Coin Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $353.06 Million (BabyDoge)

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 8.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 26th. Baby Doge Coin has a market capitalization of $353.06 million and $8.19 million worth of Baby Doge Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Baby Doge Coin has traded down 6% against the US dollar. One Baby Doge Coin token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $329.72 or 0.01180462 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004252 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000102 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00009364 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $423.82 or 0.01517352 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00019245 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000780 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin Token Profile

Baby Doge Coin is a token. Its launch date was June 1st, 2021. Baby Doge Coin’s total supply is 231,942,258,692,909,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 153,207,109,891,665,250 tokens. Baby Doge Coin’s official Twitter account is @babydogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Baby Doge Coin’s official website is www.babydoge.com.

Baby Doge Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Baby Doge Coin has a current supply of 231,942,258,692,909,000 with 115,113,333,036,839,000 in circulation. The last known price of Baby Doge Coin is 0 USD and is up 1.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 116 active market(s) with $4,815,076.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.babydoge.com.”

