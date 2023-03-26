BakeryToken (BAKE) Price Hits $0.18 on Major Exchanges

BakeryToken (BAKE) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. BakeryToken has a total market capitalization of $1.33 million and approximately $4.06 million worth of BakeryToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BakeryToken token can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000658 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, BakeryToken has traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001431 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000241 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000299 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.13 or 0.00331900 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7,128.09 or 0.25960894 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00010139 BTC.

BakeryToken Token Profile

BakeryToken (CRYPTO:BAKE) is a token. Its launch date was September 23rd, 2020. BakeryToken’s total supply is 289,770,569 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,306,054 tokens. The official website for BakeryToken is www.bakeryswap.org. BakeryToken’s official message board is medium.com/@bakeryswap. BakeryToken’s official Twitter account is @bakery_swap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BakeryToken

According to CryptoCompare, “BakerySwap is like Uniswap, but designed to be faster and cheaper. In addition to all of the above, liquidity providers will also be rewarded with BAKE tokens from which they can earn a share of BakerySwap’s trading fees and use for voting as part of BakerySwap’s governance.”

